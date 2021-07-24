Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

