Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

