Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Centene worth $28,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Centene by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Centene by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 202,331 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 450,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 250,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

