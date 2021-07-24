CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3,029,569 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.