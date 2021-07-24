Celestica (CLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.210-0.270 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.21-0.27 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLS stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

