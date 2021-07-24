Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.50-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.99. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Shares of CE traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,862. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

