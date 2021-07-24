CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Critical Comparison

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CBM Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% Waterstone Financial 28.39% 22.53% 4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.17 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.53 $81.14 million $3.30 5.93

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

