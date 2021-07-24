CBC.network (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0745 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and $395,869.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.12 or 0.00849613 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

