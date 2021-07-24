Caxton Associates LP Takes $109,000 Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BKD. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.