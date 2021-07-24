Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

