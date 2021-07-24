Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,096 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,600,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,193 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Castlight Health by 1,659.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Castlight Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

