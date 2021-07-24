Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $15.87 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.