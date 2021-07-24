Caxton Associates LP Invests $215,000 in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 443,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

