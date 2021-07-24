Caxton Associates LP Invests $194,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,134,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 811,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.