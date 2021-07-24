Caxton Associates LP Invests $158,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

