Caxton Associates LP Invests $158,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCORE by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EMKR stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $316.82 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.