Caxton Associates LP Invests $148,000 in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.