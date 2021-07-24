Caxton Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

