Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $4.31 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBIO. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

CBIO opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.