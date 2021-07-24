Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0007

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Castle has a market capitalization of $15,134.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00425154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.38 or 0.01371434 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

