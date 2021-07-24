Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at $2,112,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at about $12,450,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

