Cass Information Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of CASS opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $585.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.