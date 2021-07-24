Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $20,094,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

Carvana stock opened at $338.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.03. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

