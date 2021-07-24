Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

