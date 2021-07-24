Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

