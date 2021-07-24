Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.86 ($185.71).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €184.10 ($216.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion and a PE ratio of 102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €87.35 ($102.76) and a twelve month high of €179.60 ($211.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €158.09.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

