CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.