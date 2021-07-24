CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.