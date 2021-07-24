Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $371,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

