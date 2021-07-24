Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cable One were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,938.89 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,844.26.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

