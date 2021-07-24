Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 855.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

