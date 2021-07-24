Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 813 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $813.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

