Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CSTR opened at $20.80 on Friday. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.10.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $50,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.