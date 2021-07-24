Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

