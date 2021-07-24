Capital Analysts LLC Purchases Shares of 1,234 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

