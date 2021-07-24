CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Haywood Securities increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CWX remained flat at $C$0.21 during trading on Monday. 59,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,451. The firm has a market cap of C$18.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.18. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$467.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

