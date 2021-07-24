Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.35. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 121,200 shares traded.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market cap of $723.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $13,951,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

