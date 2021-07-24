Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives $36.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.