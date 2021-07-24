Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 764.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

NYSE:CM opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

