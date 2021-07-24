Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 22,055 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $67,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 514,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,227,000 after buying an additional 398,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $12,863,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $242.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $245.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.