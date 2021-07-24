Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 174,165 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Newmont worth $82,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 312.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 782,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after buying an additional 592,666 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 602,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,768,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after buying an additional 186,209 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

