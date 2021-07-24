Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,669,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $38.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

