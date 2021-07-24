Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 547.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $114,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,308.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 66,206 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,470,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

