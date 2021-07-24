Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $71.68 Million Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027,684 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $71,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 109,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

