Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $60.42 Million Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 379.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,992 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.08% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $60,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,038. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

