Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.31.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

CCO stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.48. 598,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.73. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$26.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -219.18.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2406645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

