California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 950 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,559,548 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.