California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,874 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Marathon Oil worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 813,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 433,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 660,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 422,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

