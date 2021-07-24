California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 24,604 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,604 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $16,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

