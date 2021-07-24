California State Teachers Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $685.98. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.