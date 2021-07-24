California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.20 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RH. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $12,621,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RH by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RH by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in RH by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $685.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $661.39. RH has a 1 year low of $277.02 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

